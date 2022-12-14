Kit Harington Talks About Jon Snow’s State of Mind After ‘Game of Thrones’

Rumors are making rounds that there might be a spin-off Game of Thrones show, to which Kit Harington may have given a response.

While HBO has yet to share details or confirm the rumor, it is worth noting that George R.R. Martin earlier this year revealed the working title of the spin-off as Snow.

Now Harrington, at a recent event, responded to a fan’s question about whether he felt his character had been “cheated” at the end of Thrones.

“I think if you asked him, he would have felt he got off lightly,” Harington told the audience. “You know, at the end of the show when we find him in that cell, he’s preparing to be beheaded and he wants to be. He’s done. Like, the fact he goes to the Wall is the greatest gift to him and also the greatest curse.”

He also shared that Snow’s crowded mind was likely fate, which will give ideas about how things will develop henceforth for him.

“He’s gonna go back up to the place with all this history and live out his life thinking about how he killed Dany, and live out his life thinking about Ygritte dying in his arms, and live out his life thinking about how he hung Olly, and live out his life thinking about all this trauma,” he said. “And that, that’s interesting. So I think that when we leave him at the end of the show, there’s always this feeling of, like, I think we wanted some kind of little smile that things are okay. He’s not okay, he’s not okay.”

He said a lot more.

Watch him:

