Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed to be Colon Cancer

The cause of Kirstie Alley ‘s death has been revealed to be Colon Cancer.

On Monday, December 5, fans received the sad news about the Emmy-winning actress’ passing, following a short battle with cancer.

Speaking witj PEOPLE, a rep for the actress provided a little more details about her sudden death, sharing this Tuesday that Alley was suffering from colon cancer.

As it was previously reported, her children, son William True and daughter Lillie Price, first announced on the news on December 5, 2022, that she had died.

The statement that was shared to Alley’s official social media accounts. It read, “To all our friends, far and wide around the world…We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce, and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” William and Lillie said in a statement on Alley’s Instagram. “She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead. As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother.”

