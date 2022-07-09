Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons Are Married!

Congratulations are in order for Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons as the long-term couple have finally tied the knot after six years together.

A rep for Dunst confirmed the news to TODAY on Friday, “I can confirm they were married but no other details will be provided.”

Dunst, 40, and Plemons, 34, began dating in 2016 after meeting on the set of the FX show “Fargo.” The two got engaged in 2017 and welcomed their first child together, son Ennis, in May 2018. They became a family of four when their son James was born in May 2021.

The actress previously shared that she and Plemons call each other husband and wife but hadn’t found the right time to tie the knot.

“We call each other husband and wife. But we have to get married at this point. It’s ridiculous. We just haven’t planned a wedding,” she told the Los Angeles Times in February of this year. “There was COVID, then we had another child.”

Adding, “I didn’t want to be pregnant, get married, have a party and not be able to have fun with everybody.”

The now newlyweds most recently worked together when they co-starred as husband and wife in “The Power of the Dog.” The chemistry between the two impressed critics and Academy members as the two were nominated in the best supporting actress and actor category.

The couple shared that they would love to work together again.

“Jesse and I definitely want (to) do another project. He’s my favorite actor to work with,” Dunst told the New York Times last year, with Plemons reflecting on their relationship adding, “I knew that she would be in my life for a long time.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...