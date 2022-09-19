Kirk Franklin Takes Swipe at Nick Cannon in Hilarious Exchange

Kirk Franklin did not let the opportunity to take a swipe at Nick Cannon pass without making good use of it.

The gospel singer shared a clip of himself and the serial baby daddy together and as expected, he made reference to Cannon’s baby making prowess.

In the video, Kirk said, “I don’t want to get too close to it ’cause I might get pregnant,” and then revealed a laughing Nick Cannon who responded with, “I love you man.”

Nick Cannon welcomed his 9th child with photographer Lanisha Cole last week and is expecting his 10th and 11th from Brittany Bell and Abby De La Rosa before the end of the year.

