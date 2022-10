Kirk Franklin is tired of the never ending comparison between him and rapper Plies.

The gospel singer finally made sure to let folks know that they are two completely different individuals during an interview.

Kirk Franklin FaceTimed Plies all and made sure to show the other’s face. He went on to say, “I am not he and he is not I,” as he announced that the duo will be linking up on Florida to bring help to the folks there currently experiencing hurricane.

