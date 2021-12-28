Kirk Franklin Calls Out His Daughters, Says They Have Bamboozled Him

Kirk Franklin wants his daughters to quit using their “daughter vodoo” on him and has called them out on social media.

The award winning gospel singer shared a sweet photo of himself and his girls via his Instagram page before he proceeded to call them out.

Kirk Franklin noted that those girls have taken all his money because they know he is weak and have bamboozled him with their “daughter vodoo only fathers receive.”

He added that they have mastered the art of batting their eyes at him, a gesture he can’t refuse and noted that the sweetness of the photo is deceptive of the reality with them.

Franklin resorted to pleading with folks to buy his CDs, cassettes and merch so that he can have enough money to feed and pointed that they have drained him. He was however quick to add that he will continue to let them because they are his daughters.

