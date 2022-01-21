Kirk Franklin and Wife Celebrate 26th Wedding Anniversary

Kirk Franklin and his wife, Tammy have been 26 years married and we must confess, matrimony looks good on them.

The gospel singer and his former makeup artist wife who tied the knot back in 1996 celebrated their anniversary with a beautiful reenactment of how they started.

Kirk Franklin posted the clip on his Instagram page where he hilariously repeated the corny lines he used to secure Tammy’s affection.

They took their acting as far as the point where the singer asked his woman to marry him and she agreed to help turn his pain into purpose.

Franklin captioned the video, “Happy 26 my queen.” Watch Cute clip below.

