Kingsley Ben-Adir to Star in Bob Marley Biopic

Kingsley Ben-Adir has been tapped to play Bob Marley in an upcoming sequel.

Per Deadline, Ben-Adir, who recently played Malcolm X in Regina King’s One Night in Miami…, landed the coveted role following over a year of searching. The project will be directed by Reinaldo Marcus, while Marley’s children Ziggy and Cedella Marley will produce alongside their mother Rita Marley via Tuff Gong. Screenwriter Zach Baylin is behind the screenplay.

The details are still sketchy, but it reportedly will track Marley’s rise to success as a reggae pioneer. Marley, who died following a battle with cancer in 1981, notably survived an assassination attempt at his home in 1976.

We can’t wait!

