Friday, March 4, 2022
King Promise & WSTRN Drop New Single, “Bad n Rude”

Today [Thursday 3rd March], starting his 2022 with a sonic bang the laidback life of Ghana’s party King Promise follows his December winter warmer ‘Choplife ft. Patronaking’ (1M+ Streams) with ”Bad ‘N’ Rude” featuring WSTRN out now via 5K Records.

An undeniably feel-good slice of afrobeats, dropping alongside the track today is a vibrant video that sees King Promise and WSTRN exchange their melodic motives. Filmed during his stay in London last Summer, this video is nothing but good vibes, summer love and partying.

“I recorded this when I came down to London last. It’s always a vibe when I link up with my bros, WSTRN. This one is a special one,” he said.

WSTRN added: “Too much vibes when WSTRN & King promise collab! Fusions of Africa,Caribbean & the UK Creates this work of art 🎯🖤”

Stream:

ADANNE

