King Kaka lands lucrative double sponsorship with Bitcasino gaming

Just a week after announcing his global ambassador deal with SportsBet Io, King Kaka has landed another partnership joining the world’s favourite crypto casino, Bitcasino.This move is set to revolutionise the VIP experience for gaming fans in Africa and beyond.

As the casino’s new global ambassador, King Kaka is spreading the word about the perks players are enjoying simply because they’ve chosen to play at Bitcasino.

VIPs at Bitcasino gain access to world-class experiences that money can’t buy, including personal invitations to watch Premier League matches from the comfort of an executive box.

King Kaka, Global Ambassador for Bitcasino, said: “I’m proud to rep Bitcasino as the new global ambassador. If you’re looking for the real deal, there’s no better place to play than Bitcasino. Whether it’s Premier League tickets or a trip to a true high-roller casino, Bitcasino’s VIPs always receive the red carpet treatment.”

Kaupo Kangro, Head of Casino at Bitcasino, said: “We are delighted to welcome King Kaka to the Bitcasino family, especially as he helps us showcase the VIP experience our most loyal players receive. We work every day to ensure Bitcasino players enjoy only the best, and alongside King Kaka, we can promise plenty more to come over 2022 and beyond.”

