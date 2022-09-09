King Charles pays tribute to ‘loving mama’ in first address as King

King Charles pays tribute to his late mother the Queen, in an address to the nation as he speaks of his feelings of “profound sorrow”.

He says she was “an inspiration” and an example to him and to his family.

He says hers was “a life well lived”, adding she is “mourned most deeply in her passing”.

King Charles says that his son William will become Prince of Wales.

“As my heir, William now assumes the Scottish titles which have meant so much to me,” he says.

“He succeeds me as Duke of Cornwall and takes on the responsibilities for the Duchy of Cornwall which I have undertaken for more than five decades.

“Today, I am proud to create him Prince of Wales, Tywysog Cymru, the country whose title I have been so greatly privileged to bear during so much of my life and duty.

“With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the centre ground where vital help can be given.”

Speaking next about his mother’s upcoming funeral, the King says: “In a little over a week’s time we will come together as a nation, as a Commonwealth and indeed a global community, to lay my beloved mother to rest.

“In our sorrow, let us remember and draw strength from the light of her example.

“On behalf of all my family, I can only offer the most sincere and heartfelt thanks for your condolences and support.

“They mean more to me than I can ever possibly express.”

The King ends his address with the following words:

“And to my darling Mama, as you begin your last great journey to join my dear late Papa, I want simply to say this: thank you.

“Thank you for your love and devotion to our family and to the family of nations you have served so diligently all these years.

“May ‘flights of Angels sing thee to thy rest’.”

A service of prayer and reflection is being held in honour of the queen in London’s St Paul’s Cathedral.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...