King Charles invites Harry and Meghan to coronation

The ongoing feud between the Royal Family and Prince Harry rolls on but it seems that an olive branch has been extended by the palace.

Harry and Meghan Markle have rebelled against the royals in recent years, and it has long been believed that the two have been banished from King Charles’ big day coming up in May.

However, it is now being reported by the UK press that the couple have been invited to the Coronation.

Despite the invitation, which comes as a surprise given their very public fallout, Harry and Meghan are not certain to attend.

The invitation has prompted a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to release a statement saying that they acknowledge the invite but still might not attend.

“I can confirm The Duke has recently received email correspondence from His Majesty’s office regarding the Coronation,” a spokesperson told The Times.

“An immediate decision on whether the Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time.”

