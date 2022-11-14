King Charles III celebrates first birthday as Monarch

King Charles III turned 74 on Monday, with ceremonial gun salutes booming across the British capital to mark his first birthday as monarch.

The former prince of Wales has thrown himself into his new role following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on September 8.

His birthday fell a day after Remembrance Sunday, when he led a sombre tribute to Britain’s war dead at London’s Cenotaph for the first time as monarch.

Liveried troops fired salutes in London parks and from the Tower of London on the banks of the River Thames.

A military band played “Happy Birthday” at the daily Changing of the Guard ceremony outside Buckingham Palace.

Charles has not scheduled any public appearances for his birthday.

But he was pictured in a new photograph wearing a tweed jacket and corduroy trousers posing by an ancient oak tree to mark his appointment as Ranger of Windsor Great Park, west of London.

The post was previously held by his father, Prince Philip, who died in 2021.

In May next year, Charles, who was born on November 14, 1948, will become the oldest British monarch ever crowned.

