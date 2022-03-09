Kim Oprah Treats Her Mother to International Trip in Celebration of IWD

Kim Oprah is being very intentional with the women in her life especially with the celebration of this year’s International Women’s Day.

The former beauty queen and reality TV star treated her mother to a vacation on foreign soil in time for IWD.

Kim Oprah shared that her mum had been hoping to get away to a foreign land in March which happens to also be the older woman’s birth month and she decided to make it happen.

She shared photos and videos of the mother-daughter duo as they made their way to the airport and mid-flight and encouraged others to be intentional with how they treat the women in their lives, not waiting until they have everything together before treating them to some good experiences.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...