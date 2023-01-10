Kim Kardashian’s Former PR Strategist Says that 2012 Flour Stunt Was Staged

Kim Kardashian has been accused of staging her own humiliation for attention.

Recall that in 2012, she made headlines after she was attacked with flour at her perfume launch at the London Hotel in West Hollywood. Now, her former media strategist is claiming it was all a stunt.

Speaking about this in Channel 4’s new documentary, The Kardashians: A Billion Dollar Industry, Sheeraz Hasan claimed that he was in on the plan to help promote Kardashian’s fragrance True Reflection, and to get people talking about it, he got the reality star’s permission to get flour bombed.

“‘Okay this is what’s going to happen, you’re going to be fine, you’re going to be safe, but we’re going to create a media moment,’” Hasan said, recalling what he said to Kardashian. “‘If we create media gold, guess what’s going to happen? Everyone’s going to be talking about your perfume, everyone’s going to buy it.’”

Kardashian had told E! that the flour bomb incident took her by surprise. “That probably is the craziest, unexpected… thing that ever happened to me.” She then joked about it, saying, “Like I said to my make-up artist, I wanted more powder, and that’s a whole lot of translucent powder right there.”

Kardashian did not press charges, and the attacker was later released from police custody.

