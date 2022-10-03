Kim Kardashian to Pay $1.26 Million in Crypto Currency Lawsuit

Kim Kardashian has agreed to pay the sum of $1.26 million to settle SEC charges. This is all because she allegedly failed to disclose a payment she received for promoting a crypto asset on her official Instagram account.

The SEC said Kardashian failed to share that she was paid $250,000 to publish a post on her Instagram account about EMAX tokens, a crypto asset security being offered by EthereumMax. The reality star’s posts included a link to the EthereumMax website, which provided instructions for potential investors to purchase their tokens.

On Monday, October 3, the SEC said that Kardashian has agreed to cooperate with its ongoing investigation. Kardashian, 41, did not admit or deny the SEC’s findings in her settlement.

