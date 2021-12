Kim Kardashian has come a long way.

The designer and reality Tv star won the Fashion Icon Award at the just-concluded People’s Choice Awards. And in her speech, she thanked everyone who supported her, including her estranged husband Kanye West.

“[Thank you Kanye for really introducing me to the fashion world,” she said in her speech, adding that there was a time when designers didn’t want to work with her.

Things have since changed.

