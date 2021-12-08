Kim Kardashian Thanks Kanye as She Receives Fashion Icon Award

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West sure set the bar for friendly exes and so manage to acknowledge each other when being honoured.

The reality TV star veteran and business mogul received the Fashion Icon Award at People’s Choice Awards and did not fail to thank designers who have believed in her and have worked with her to earn icon status.

Kardashian however was sure to thank her estranged husband Kanye whom she said as probably responsible for all the big designer names that took her on.

She noted that a call from the billionaire rapper and father of four was likely was sealed the deal to get them to give her a “fashion chance”

Watch her acceptance speech below.

