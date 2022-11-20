Sunday, November 20, 2022
Kim Kardashian Talks About Being in a “Hard Place”

Kim Kardashian recently shared a cryptic quote on her Instagram that has got many people wondering.

The quote, taken from Idil Ahmed’s Twitter, read:

“One thing I realized is that everything always ends up working out,” it read, per E News. “Sometimes even better than you can imagine. Remember this when you feel like you’re in a hard place or you feel like you’re being challenged the most. Believe in where you’re headed. See the bigger picture.”

This comes amid all the controversial drama involving her ex-husband, Kanye West, who has been blackballed by the industry for his anti-semitic speeches and posts.

The post also follows news that Kim’s ex-boyfriend, Pete Davidson, is now dating model Emily Ratajkowski. 

source close to Emily told E! News that the two have “gone on a few dates”, that they have known each other for years and only reconnected after “Pete texted Emily wanting to get together to catch up.”

