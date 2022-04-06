Wednesday, April 6, 2022
Kim Kardashian Speaks About Pete Davidson Relationship: ‘It’s Such a Good Feeling to Be at Peace’

Kim Kardashian has spoken more about her relationship with Pete Davidson.

In a clip from a forthcoming special, titled The Kardashians, the reatlity TV star revealed how she feels about her relationship with the comedian.

“I am a relationship kind of girl, for sure, and I wouldn’t be with someone if I didn’t plan on spending a lot of my time with them,” she said. “Obviously, I want to take my time, but I’m very happy and very content. And, it’s such a good feeling to be at peace.”

Her mother Kris added: “Pete’s great. He’s a really nice guy.” And Khloé added: “He just makes her laugh. And she laughs all the time.”

Watch her:

