Kim Kardashian Shares Stomach Tightening Procedure After 16-Pound MET Gala Weightloss

Kim Kardashian is willing to pay the price for beauty, no matter what it costs as she shared the results of the Morpheus8 treatment she received to “tighten [her] stomach” on Instagram on Wednesday, August 3.

The Skims founder showed off her tightened abs where she called the procedure a “game changer” and admitted that though it’s painful, it’s totally with.

The 41-year-old visited Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Askhan Ghavami for the minimally-invasive treatment, which uses a combination of microneedling and radiofrequency energy that “contours and remodels the face and body for a smoother and tighter appearance,” according to a press release.

The mother of four who faced heavy criticism back in May from fans and celebrities, after she revealed her drastic 16-pound weightloss within three weeks in order to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress, has long been a fan of laser treatments, recently telling Allure she’ll do them “after everyone’s in bed.”

But the star also told the outlet she steers (mostly) clear of anything invasive, opting for “a little bit of Botox” but “no filler.”

“I really, genuinely care about looking good,” Kardashian told the magazine. “I probably care more than 90% of the people on this planet.”

She also recently underwent a body fat scan with Bodyspec, revealing on Wednesday that her percentage dropped from 25% to 18.8% over the past year.

