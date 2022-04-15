Friday, April 15, 2022
Kim Kardashian Says Yes Of Course, She Would Wear an Adult Diaper for Fashion

Kim Kardashian is happy to take fashion risks.

The reality TV star shared the length she is happy to go during a recent interview on the The Ellen Show, where she spoke about her commitment, even if it means she has to put on an adult diaper.

“I’ll be in pajamas at home — pajamas and sweats, no makeup — and then when I go out I’ll wear literally anything,” she said during the interview. “I don’t care how uncomfortable, I don’t care if I have to wear a diaper and not go to the bathroom. I don’t care what I have to do.”

DeGeneres then asked if she’s ever worn a piece that required an adult diaper. The mother-of-four said it hasn’t happened yet, but admitted to purchasing diapers in preparation for the baby bar exam.

Watch her:

