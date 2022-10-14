Kim Kardashian Said She Had Fireplace Sex With Pete Davidson to ‘Honour’ Her Grandmother

Kim Kardashian honoured her grandmother Mary Jo “MJ” Shannon in an extraodirinary way.

Speaking about this in the latest episode of The Kardashians, per People, the reality Tv star said she had an intimate moment with Pete Davidson at a Los Angeles hotel.

“You know what’s so crazy?” she said. “Pete and I were staying at the Beverly Hills Hotel last weekend, and we were sitting in front of the fireplace, just talking for hours, and I was like, ‘My grandma told me that you really live life when you have sex in front of the fireplace,’ and so we had sex in front of the fireplace in honor of you.”

She laughed and added, “I know that’s really creepy.”

Her 88-year-old grandma Mary Jo “MJ” Shannon didn’t mind the story. “Not in the lobby?” she joked back, to which Kim added, “But how creepy to think about your grandma before you have sex?” MJ replied, “I know, but I was younger once.”

