Tuesday, April 12, 2022
HomeLifestyle
ADANNE

Latest Posts

Kim Kardashian Reveals Kanye West Wanted to Quit Music and Become Her Stylist

TMZ is reporting that a segment from the upcoming Hulu premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians features a scene where Kim makes a stunning revelation.

According to the outlet:

“Kim’s in her closet, trying out looks for her upcoming ‘SNL’ gig and talking to her friend about some other outfits Kanye’s recently selected for her to wear. She then drops an extremely telling line, saying, “Kanye wants to quit everything and dedicate his life to being my stylist.”

Both Kim and her friend laugh it off — but you can tell it’s 100% legit — because Kanye undeniably loved dressing Kim.”

This comes amid the former couple’s ongoing divorce.

We can’t wait to watch the Hulu premiere!

ADANNE

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: