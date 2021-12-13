Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Kids Wake up to Live Music by Philip Cornish Everyday in December

The West children definitely have a different reality from the average kids as Kim Kardashian has revealed a special treatment for them during the month of December.

The mother of four shared that everyday in December, her children; North, Saint Chicago and Psalm are woken by live music..

Putting up a clip of her gorgeous Christmas tree, Kim Kardashian stated that Grammy Awards winning producer and writer, Philip Cornish does the magic of coming to play the piano to wake them up.

How cool is it to be rich rich?

