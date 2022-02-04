Kim Kardashian Responds to Kanye West’s ‘Constant Attack’ in the Media

Kim Kardashian has responded to Kanye West after he took to social media to call her out over their daughter’s TikTok account which he says is against his will.

The reality TV star and fashion mogul released a statement via her Instagram page on Friday afternoon, stating that her estranged husband’s constant attack of her in the media would so more harm than any TikTok account their daughter could ever have.

Kim noted that her goal is that they do what’s best for their children which means that they co-parent amicably but Kanye’s ‘obsession’ with manipulating their situation negatively and publicly is causing pain for everyone.

“I wish to handle all matters involving our children privately and hopefully he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably,” Kardashian said in her statement.

