Kim Kardashian Reportedly Has Been Cleared of Defamation in Blac Chyna Trial

The judge in Blac Chyna’s lawsuit against the Kardashian-Jenner family has ruled that Kim Kardashian did not defame her.

Per Page Six, legal documents in the case show the court ruled that “no statement” shared by Kim K was “alleged to be defamatory” against Chyna, who is suing the Kardashian-Jenner family over claims they “killed” her short-lived reality series, Rob & Chyna.

Chyna’s team had argued that each defendant—Kim alongside Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Kris Jenner—took a “responsible part” in defaming Chyna.

In response, the Kardashian-Jenner family attorney submitted a request to have Kim removed from the lawsuit prior to the ruling. “Because [Blac Chyna] has neither identified an allegedly defamatory statement by Kim Kardashian, nor specified an instance where she ratified an allegedly defamatory statement by another party, the claim against her must be dismissed,” read the legal document, per People Magazine. “[Blac Chyna’s] vague assertion on the record during [her] argument that Kim Kardashian ‘ratified those statements and encouraged her sisters to make them’ — without specifying how Kim Kardashian ratified them and to whom—is woefully insufficient to maintain a claim.”

Now, the court has agreed that there’s “no evidence” to support Chyna’s claims that Kim held a “responsible part” in defaming the Rob & Chyna star.

Kim could still face financial repercussions for alleged intentional interference with a contract because Chyna asserts that the family used their influence at E! to get the show canceled.

Chyna is seeking over $145 million in damages.

