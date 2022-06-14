Kim Kardashian Reportedly Damaged the Marilyn Monroe Dress She Wore to the 2022 Met Gala

New reports have confirmed that Kim Kardashian allegedly damaged the Marilyn Monroe dress she wore to the 2022 Met Gala.

Per Page Six Style, this was confirmed by the Marilyn Monroe Collection after they took to their Instagram to post a photo of the dress with a few crystals missing and others hanging by a thread. The post also noted the previous articles detailing the exhaustive efforts made by Ripley’s Believe It Or Not! Museum to preserve the gown, which included a security team to oversee Kim’s every move when she wore the dress.

Recall that Kim was too big for the dress and had to lose 16 pounds. And yet, she struggled in the vintage cloth.

“I tried it on and it didn’t fit me,” she said, per People . “I said, ‘Give me three weeks.’ I had to lose 16 pounds down today.”

Still, she appeared to have damaged the iconic dress and many people aren’t happy with that. See the post by the Marilyn Monroe Collection on Instagram;

