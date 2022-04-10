Sunday, April 10, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Kim Kardashian Recreates Carmen Electra’s Dress to 1998 MTV Awards

Kim Kardashian dug into the archives for inspiration for a new dress and found one in Carmen Electra.

The reality TV star and businesswoman recreated Carmen  Electra’s Dress to the 1998 MTV Awards ceremony.

The stunning ivory backless satin dress which had major cut out in the torso region and held together by a transparent string at the back posted on Instagram by Kim Kardashian.

On seeing the dress, Carmen Electra posted a side by side photo of herself in the dress and Kim in its replica, stating that she was flattered that Kim would remake her iconic dress.

