Kim Kardashian Receives Piece of Marilyn Monroe’s Hair Says She’s Going to Clone Her

Kim Kardashian was beyond shocked when she visited the Ripley’s Believe It or Not headquarters and received a suprise gift from the team.

The reality TV OG who channelled the iconic Hollywood bombshell for the just concluded MET Gala; Glided Glamour, wearing one of her dresses was pleasantly surprised when she was presented with a lock of hair from Marilyn.

Kim Oprah had gone for her fitting days before the MET Gala and was presented with a blue box which contained the gift.

She noted that she was going to clone the legendary Hollywood actress and the hair would be sleeping in her bed from then onwards as she said a little apology to boyfriend, Pete Davidson who was on the background.

So don’t be shocked of you see Marilyn Monroe walking the streets as Kim might just make good on her to clone her.

