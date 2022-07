Kim Kardashian has a cheeky message in response to the unprecedented rise in the price of gas in the United States.

The reality TV star and businesswoman referenced the hit track ‘Scrubs’ from legendary girl group, TLC.

In her message which she shared via her Instagram stories, Kim noted that a man sitting in the passenger’s side of his best friend’s ride is no longer a scrub as the song described but a someone making a smart financial decision.

