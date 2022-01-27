Kim Kardashian Photographed with Hilary and Chelsea Clinton on Set of New Documentary

Kim Kardashian was photographed in the company of former first lady and US presidential aspirant, Hilary Clinton and her daughter, Chelsea.

The SKIMS founder was spotted filming with the duo for a new documentary series, reportedly for Apple TV Plus.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was photographed with Clinton, 74, at the Black-owned Hot And Cool Café in Los Angeles on Monday as a camera crew followed the them as they spoke and walked through the venue where they posed for pictures.

Kim, 41, was seen wearing thigh-high neon green boots with a black patent trench coat and sunglasses.

Meanwhile, Hillary, who is married to the former president of the United States Bill Clinton, oozed business chic as she sported a pantsuit with a grey blazer that featured a belted waist.

According to TMZ, the women were shooting for Hillary’s upcoming series Gutsy Women, which was inspired by the mother-daughter best-selling The Book of Gutsy Women: Favorite Stories of Courage and Resilience.

According to Apple, the show will feature a diverse cast of trailblazing women and will see the former first lady, U.S Senator and Secretary of State, and her daughter set out to answer the question: what exactly does it take to be a Gutsy Woman?

The book features portraits of women including the likes of Mary Ritter Beard, Harriet Tubman, Edith Windsor, and Malala Yousafzai, among others.

Hillary and Chelsea are serving as executive producers on the series.

