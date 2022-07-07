Thursday, July 7, 2022
Kim Kardashian Makes Runway Debut for Balenciaga at Paris Fashion Week

Kim Kardashian has ticked off another item from her bucket list as she has finally debuted as a runway model .

The reality TV star who has made no secret of her desire to be a professional runway model over the years, finally has that dream come true during the ongoing Paris Fashion Week.

Kim took to the runway and walked at the Balenciaga Haute Couture show in Paris on Wednesday, July 6.

Other celebrities who walked the show include; supermodel Naomi Campbell, actress Nicole Kidman, singer Dua Lipa, model Bella Hadid.

Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

