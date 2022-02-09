Kim Kardashian is the Cover Star for the March Issue of Vogue Magazine!

Congratulations to Kim Kardashian!

The superstar is the cover star for the March issue of Vogue, in which she talks about her life, her business ventures, her children, her style, and many more.

See the excerpts from the profile, including the gorgeous photos from her children:

“My 40s are about being Team Me.” It’s @kimkardashian’s new world, and she’s chosen herself. Vogue's March cover star opens up about motherhood, divorce, criminal justice work, and a crop of changes—both small and seismic—that usher in her new era. https://t.co/OOdiQRkqKR pic.twitter.com/29di5I8ofB — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) February 9, 2022

“I always think, What will be next?” Cover star @KimKardashian says. “Because I always had Kanye, who knew exactly what the next fashion era would be for me. And there’s something scary about being out there on your own, but also something so liberating." https://t.co/NCPAB9iBdj pic.twitter.com/jU9OtZBxDE — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) February 9, 2022

Cover model, CEO, and criminal-justice reformer @kimkardashian first and foremost devotes herself to her children. Glittering as she is, to North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, she's just "Mommy," even during her March cover shoot. Read the full profile: https://t.co/3td8eUikyA pic.twitter.com/7qikG22Yv7 — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) February 9, 2022

“She redefined our understanding of what beauty is,” says Balenciaga’s Demna. Citing the fact that he and @kimkardashian speak “the same fashion language,” he has anointed her as the face of the brand's spring 2022 campaign. Read the March cover profile: https://t.co/ePNHHZsY6b pic.twitter.com/ELGMCqeunC — Vogue Runway (@VogueRunway) February 9, 2022

VOGUE US pic.twitter.com/IXDq7UZhzB — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 9, 2022

VOGUE US pic.twitter.com/W307eTZvB8 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 9, 2022

VOGUE US pic.twitter.com/YxCvJVTJLK — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 9, 2022

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...