Kim Kardashian Hits the Bahamas With Boyfriend Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are enjoying the best time of their lives.

The new couple kicked off the New Year with a romantic trip out of the United States; they spotted boarding a private plane after spending New Year Eve away from each other. And TMZ adds Kardashian and Davidson arrived in the Bahamas on Wednesday for their first vacation as an official couple.

They reportedly are staying at a private residence with close friends, including PR executive Simon Huck.

“Kim and Pete are on vacation spending time together,” an insider told Entertainment Tonight. “The two weren’t able to ring in the new year since she was with her family in California and Pete was hosting his NYE special in Miami … [They] know they have a busy couple of months coming up with her company rebrand and Pete filming various projects, so they wanted to take some time to spend together before things ramp up.”

See their photos:

kim and pete in the bahamas this wednesday pic.twitter.com/p8ZPYG9rxF — best of pete davidson (@davidsonupdate) January 5, 2022

