Kim Kardashian Has Passed Her Baby Bar Exams

Congratulations are in order for Kim Kardashian as she has finally passed her baby bar exams.

The reality TV star and business woman who has been very open a out her journey to becoming a lawyer, shared the major feat on her Instagram page on Monday, December 13.

This is Kim’s fourth try as she failed her first three attempts in two years but she didn’t give up and studied harder than before to record this success.

She thanked everyone who has been supportive of her journey as she detailed all the long hours that went I to making this happen. She also remembered her late dad, Robert Kardashian whom she says would be really surprised this her life now but would have been her biggest supporter and study partner.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...