Kim Kardashian Gets Candid in New Interview: “Kanye and I Will Always be Family.”

Kim Kardashian sat down with the folks at ABC, where she talked about co-parenting with Kanye West.

According to the reality TV star, per TMZ: “When it comes to family, Kanye and I will always be family. At the end of the day, I just want my kids to be happy and healthy and think the world of their dad, and they do.”

Their divorce proceeding is still ongoing and only days ago, Kanye was suspended on Instagram for attacking Kim, her new boyfriend Pete Davidson, Trevor Noah, and other people.

And Kim speaks about having to deal with Kanye’s public attacks. She says: “You wanna take the high road, and sometimes it’s hard, but I think that at the end of the day everyone has their own way of communicating.”

“I’ve always been like a champion of him speaking his truth, and I would always want that,” she added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...