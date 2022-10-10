Monday, October 10, 2022
ADANNE

Kim Kardashian Gets Booed at Los Angeles Football Game

Many people were shocked when they learned how massively Kim Kardashian got booed at the SoFi Stadium jumbotron yesterday.

The star was there for the Rams-Cowboys game, and people booed her when her face appeared on the jumbotron. On the other hand, John Legend was applauded when his face showed on the screen.

See the clip:

ADANNE

