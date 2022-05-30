Kim Kardashian Enjoys ‘Best Date Ever’ with North West

Kim Kardashian enjoyed some one-on-one mother and daughter time with North West recently.

The Skims founder shared throwback photos from her adorable date with the 8-year-old in Italy, a week after sister, Kourtney’s wedding to Travis Barker.

“Best Date Ever,” Kim captioned the series of snaps of the mother-daughter duo from the restaurant.

The mother of four rocked her platinum blonde hair she debuted at the 2022 Met Gala earlier this month. She wore a dark cutout crop top with attached sleeves by Dolce & Gabbana and watching high-waisted leggings with built-in boots.

North rocked a black short-sleeve top with a cross on the front, teamed with black jeans, kitten-heeled sandals and her signature braids.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...