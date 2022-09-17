Kim Kardashian and Scott Disick Slammed With $40M Lawsuit for Alleged Instagram Scam

Kim Kardashian and Scott Disick have been sued for $20 million each for allegedly promoting a lottery scam.

According to TMZ, the promotion claimed that people who participate in the lottery could win up to $100,000 in cash prizes, first-class tickets to Los Angeles, and a three-night stay in Beverly Hills. Disick, alleged as the main organizer, worked with the Australian company, Curated Businesses, to set up the lottery.

However, people who participated in the contest in 2020 have said it was an elaborate scam used to sell their personal information to advertisers. They say they have been “invaded by hundreds of advertisers, some of which are soliciting the Plaintiffs with potentially offensive and unwanted content.”

Kim also promoted the lottery on Instagram, as well as Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Sofia Richie, Gretchen Christine Rossi, and Christine Quinn. Curated Businesses also told TMZ that they have authentic winners and the paperwork to show it.

“Just a short 20 years ago, Oprah was giving away cars and cash. But today’s entertainment tycoons seem to only care about becoming richer and living an even more opulent lifestyle while duping their fans and followers,” the lawsuit says.

Disick and Kim are the only celebrities named in the lawsuit, as well as Curated Businesses.

