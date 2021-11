Kim Kardashian and North West are twinning on TikTok.

The mom-daughter pair made their joint debut on TikTok debut on Thursday, launching their channel with dances to songs by Kanye West, Adele, Playboi Carti, and more.

They also shared various shots of Kylie Skin products, a third video, titled “Me and Northie” and soundtracked by Carti’s song “Sky.”

They also shared an adorable dance to Adele’s No. 1 hit single, “Easy On Me.”

Check out their videos below.

