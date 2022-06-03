Kim Kardashian Allegedly Denied Invitt to Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Celebration

Kim Kardashian was allegedly denied an invitation to be present at Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The reality TV star was rejected by Buckingham Palace and the BBC after putting in a request to attend the official event.

⠀

According to MailOnline, a source said: “Kim rarely gets turned down to attend any event, so this has been quite surprising, especially as she doesn’t visit the UK often.” ⠀

⠀

“Kim and Pete love the Royal Family and really wanted to be a part of this special celebration.” ⠀

⠀

Kim is currently in the UK with boyfriend, Pete Davidson. ⠀

