Kim Kardashian Addresses the Balenciaga Controversy, Relationship With Kanye West

Kim Kardashian has finally granted an interview in which she talked about the Balenciaga controversy and her relationship with Kanye West.

Recall that the reality TV star gave a statement last month after the designer published a campaign featuring children holding teddy bears in bondage gear. In her statement, she stated that she was reconsidering her relationship with them, adding that she wanted to speak with members of Balenciaga to find out “how this could have happened”.

Now, in her interview with Angie Martinez, she explained the pressure she faced, especially because of her relationship with the French company.

“With the Balenciaga thing, everyone was like, ‘Why aren’t you speaking out? Why aren’t you speaking out?’ And I’m like, ‘Wait. I’m not in this campaign. I don’t know what’s happening. Let me take a minute to research this,’” she said. “And then as soon as I saw what everyone was seeing on the internet and the reality of the situation, I completely spoke out and gave my thoughts on child porn and completely denounced it.”

“But because I didn’t say, ‘Fuck you, Balenciaga. That’s it,’ people got mad at that,” she continued. “So they’re mad if I don’t speak out. They’re mad if I do speak out, and if I don’t cancel.”

Kardashian also spoke about co-parenting with Kanye West, and her attempts to shield their four children from any negativity surrounding their divorce. “I definitely protected him, and I still will in the eyes of my kids, for my kids,” she said. “In my home, my kids don’t know anything that goes on (in) the outside world.”

Listen to her:

