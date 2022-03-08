Kim K Wears Caution Tape Outfit Balenciaga Winter 2022 Show; Creative Director Demma Speaks About it

Balenciaga honoured Ukraine as part of the Kering-owned brand’s Winter 2022 show recently, and one of the attendees at the event was Kim Kardashian, who wore a piece comprised of yellow caution tape.

Speaking about the tape-constructed look, creative director Demna said it was part of a larger “elevation of the mundane” approach of taking familiar items and recontextualizing them.

In a letter shared to the show’s attendees, Demna spoke of the “trauma I have carried in me since 1993,” pointing to the moment as when he became a “forever refugee.” Working on the show as Russia’s invaded Ukraine, Demna added, was “incredibly hard” for this reason.

“The war in Ukraine has triggered the pain of a past trauma I have carried in me since 1993, when the same thing happened in my home country and I became a forever refugee. Forever, because that’s something that stays in you,” said Demna.

He added that “canceling this show would mean giving in, surrendering to the evil that has already hurt me so much for almost 30 years.”

See Kim’s look:

