Killings: PDP asks Buhari to visit affected areas

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and President Muhammadu Buhari over incessant attacks and killings in Sokoto, Niger, Katsina, Kaduna, Plateau states, and other parts of the country by terrorists.

In a statement signed on Sunday by its spokesperson, Debo Ologun-Agba, the party asked the President to demonstrate leadership and empathy by personally visiting the troubled states in line with his campaign promise to lead the fight against terrorism from the front.

The PDP also berated APC and its leaders for finding time to attend the turbaning ceremony of President Buhari’s son in Katsina State and not showing empathy for the scores of people killed in bandit attacks.

“Is it not unpardonable that while the APC had failed to show empathy on the gruesome murder of scores of travelers who were burnt alive in Sokoto state, the massacre of over 15 worshippers in Niger state, other compatriots felled in Kaduna, Katsina, and other parts of the country in the last few days, its leaders and officials in government had the time to attend the turbaning ceremony of President Muhammadu Buhari’s son in the same troubled Katsina state?,” PDP questioned.

PDP likened the action of the APC leaders to dancing on the graves of the victims of the attacks. They, therefore, called out the APC to come clean on its alleged connection to killings.

“Nigerians can recall that despite demands by the PDP, the APC and its leaders have failed to account for the “political mercenaries” they reportedly imported from neighboring countries as thugs, gangsters, and hoodlums to unleash violence on Nigerians during the 2019 elections. The APC has also not explained the continued presence of a self-confessed terrorism apologist in its government,” PDP claimed.

While commiserating with victims of the horrific attacks, the party called on the Buhari-led administration to develop a wholesome strategy to proactively tackle insecurity.

