Killing: Labour Party calls for postponement of polls in Enugu East

The Labour Party has asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to postpone election in Enugu East Senatorial District following the brutal murder of its candidate, Oyibo Chukwu.

Mr Chukwu was murdered on Wednesday alongside his personal assistant, by some yet to be identified gunmen.

In its reaction to the shocking news, the Labour Party in a statement by its National Chairman, Barrister Julius Abure, said the postponement is essential as to enable the party conduct a fresh primaries and participate in the election.

Abure argued that Enugu state is one of the states where the party enjoys maximum support and the LP candidate was on course to win the Enugu East senatorial seat in this election.

He asked INEC not to allow people to benefit or win election through other means particularly, by silencing a candidate who is loved by his people.

