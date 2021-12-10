‘Killers must be found’ – Buhari condemns Katsina murder

President Muhammadu Buhari has responded to the assassination of the Katsina State Commissioner of Science and Technology, Dr. Rabe Nasir, describing the killing as a heinous and condemnable act.

In a statement by his special media aide, Garba Shehu, the president emphasized that there is no place for such barbaric violence in the country.

The Nigerian leader said he is deeply anguished by the tragic killing of the up-and-coming leader who had served his community, state, and the nation with utmost diligence.

“My thoughts are with the bereaved family,” the president said, urging law enforcement agencies to do a thorough investigation and bring to justice all those behind the crime.

In a stunning development in the north-west, gunmen on Wednesday shot and killed Dr Nasir in his residence at GRA along Daura Road in the Katsina State capital.

One suspect has been arrested in connection with the incident gruesome murder.

