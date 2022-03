Kiki Osinbajo is a year older today, Friday, March 18.

The daughter to th vice president of the country, Prof Yemi Osinbajo and businesswoman released stunning photos to mark the occasion of her birthday.

Kiki shared was a vision in a white dress with exaggerated sleeve details, simple make-up and hair as she captioned her photos,

“Happy birthday to me. Nothing but grateful. Face card never declines.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...