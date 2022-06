Happy birthday to Kiki Omeili!

The actress has just turned a year older, and to celebrate this feat, she launched her much-anticipated travel blog, which she named “Wanderlust of Instagram.”

She shared the teaser of the blog on her Instagram, which features clips from her birthday celebration, shots of Miami, and more.

And this has got many people excited for her.

Check it out:

