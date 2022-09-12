Monday, September 12, 2022
HomeNews
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Latest Posts

Kidnappers of Imo monarch demand N200m ransom

Kidnappers of the traditional ruler of Isiala Umudi Autonomous community in Nkwerre Local Government Area of Imo State, HRH, Eze Joel Udenkwo, have contacted his family to demand N200 million ransom.

HRH Eze Udenkwo was abducted in front of his office, Udekings Electronic Plaza, on the busy Tetlow Road Owerri on Friday, September 9, 2022 at about 7pm.

“The abductors contacted the family today (Sunday) at about 4pm demanding N200 million using his phone number and late switched off,” a close source said Sunday, as per News Express.

The source appealed to the kidnappers to have mercy and release the royal father without conditions.

The police have yet to comment on the matter.

Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: