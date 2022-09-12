Kidnappers of Imo monarch demand N200m ransom

Kidnappers of the traditional ruler of Isiala Umudi Autonomous community in Nkwerre Local Government Area of Imo State, HRH, Eze Joel Udenkwo, have contacted his family to demand N200 million ransom.

HRH Eze Udenkwo was abducted in front of his office, Udekings Electronic Plaza, on the busy Tetlow Road Owerri on Friday, September 9, 2022 at about 7pm.

“The abductors contacted the family today (Sunday) at about 4pm demanding N200 million using his phone number and late switched off,” a close source said Sunday, as per News Express.

The source appealed to the kidnappers to have mercy and release the royal father without conditions.

The police have yet to comment on the matter.

